UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than Dozen People Detained In Catalonia During Overnight Protests

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

More Than Dozen People Detained in Catalonia During Overnight Protests

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Overnight protests across Catalonia left 13 people detained and four security officers injured, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

According to the emergency services, 14 civilians also sustained injuries: 11 in Barcelona and three more in Girona.

Since the beginning of the week, Catalonia has been marred in public unrest. Mass demonstrations have been brought about by the ruling of the Spanish Supreme Court to sentence nine Catalan politicians, involved in organizing the 2017 independence referendum, to 9-13 years in prison on sedition charges and the other three to fines over disobedience.

On Friday, what started as a general strike in Barcelona soon grew into violent riots. Protesters were blocking roads with barricades, setting them on fire, ripping off the street signs, breaking the windows of nearby stores and eventually clashed with law enforcement near the National Police building. They threw bricks, bottles, crackers and other objects at the police and burned carton boxes. Police had to fire rubber bullets and tear gas to constrain them, as well as use water cannons to fight the fire.

The situation in Catalonia remained unstable throughout Saturday. Moreover, clashes also took place in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Supreme Court Riots Police Water Barcelona Madrid Independence Gas Sunday 2017

Recent Stories

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

2 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to boost aviation

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.