More Than Half All Americans Still Working Remotely to Avoid Spreading COVID-19 - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) More than half of all Americans continue to work remotely to avoid exposing themselves or otherwise spreading the novel coronavirus, a new Gallup poll revealed on Friday.

"As the pandemic stretches into its 11th month, a solid majority of US workers continue to report they are working remotely all or part of the time in order to avoid catching or spreading the coronavirus," Gallup said. "The 56 percent working remotely in January is statistically similar to the 58 percent recorded in each of the prior four months.

Gallup first asked US workers in April 2020 whether they were working remotely and the rate was at a high point of 70 percent, the polling organization noted.

"It dwindled in each subsequent month before leveling off at 58 percent in September," Gallup said.

The percentage of US workers "sometimes" working remotely has been fairly steady at just over 20 percent for most of the trend, while the proportion "never" doing so has increased from 31 percent to 44 percent, it added.