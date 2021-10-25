UrduPoint.com

More Than Half Of Afghans Face 'acute' Food Shortage: UN Agencies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:01 PM

More than 22 million Afghans will suffer "acute food insecurity" this winter, UN agencies said Monday, warning the country faces one of the world's worst humanitarian crises

"This winter, millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migration and starvation unless we can step up our life-saving assistance," said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.

