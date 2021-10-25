More than half of Afghans face 'acute' food shortage: UN agencies

More than 22 million Afghans will suffer "acute food insecurity" this winter, UN agencies said Monday, warning the country faces one of the world's worst humanitarian crises

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :More than 22 million Afghans will suffer "acute food insecurity" this winter, UN agencies said Monday, warning the country faces one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

"This winter, millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migration and starvation unless we can step up our life-saving assistance," said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.