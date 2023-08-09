More Than Half of Americans Support Federal Regulation of AI - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) More than half of American voters prefer regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) by the Federal government rather than tech companies, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing an exclusive poll commissioned by the Artificial Intelligence Policy Institute.

Fifty-six percent of the 1,001 voters polled July 18-21 by YouGov said they supported federal regulation, while 14% said they did not. In addition, 82% said they did not trust tech companies to regulate AI.

Underlying the desire for regulation was concern about the risks posed by AI. The majority of voters, 62%, expressed some level of concern - mostly or somewhat - about AI, compared to the 21% minority who were mostly or somewhat excited about AI.

Seventy-two percent favored slowing down AI development. Additionally, 86% believed AI could accidentally cause some type of catastrophe, with three quarters of Democrats and Republicans alike worried that AI could eventually threaten human existence.