Open Menu

More Than Half Of Americans Support Federal Regulation Of AI - Poll

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

More Than Half of Americans Support Federal Regulation of AI - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) More than half of American voters prefer regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) by the Federal government rather than tech companies, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing an exclusive poll commissioned by the Artificial Intelligence Policy Institute.

Fifty-six percent of the 1,001 voters polled July 18-21 by YouGov said they supported federal regulation, while 14% said they did not. In addition, 82% said they did not trust tech companies to regulate AI.

Underlying the desire for regulation was concern about the risks posed by AI. The majority of voters, 62%, expressed some level of concern - mostly or somewhat - about AI, compared to the 21% minority who were mostly or somewhat excited about AI.

Seventy-two percent favored slowing down AI development. Additionally, 86% believed AI could accidentally cause some type of catastrophe, with three quarters of Democrats and Republicans alike worried that AI could eventually threaten human existence.

Related Topics

Minority July Democrats Government

Recent Stories

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set fo ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set for Oct 14

11 minutes ago
 DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision re ..

DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision regarding the California Consume ..

17 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

1 hour ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

2 hours ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

2 hours ago
UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

3 hours ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

6 hours ago

More Stories From World