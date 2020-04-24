More than half of Cameroon's COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to the latest numbers announced Thursday evening by Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute

YAOUNDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :More than half of Cameroon's COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to the latest numbers announced Thursday evening by Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

The Central African country has so far reported a total of 1,334 cases, of which 668 patients have recovered and 43 died, representing a fatality rate of around 3.

2 percent, Ngute said.

Cameroon, whose nine out of ten administrative regions have reported COVID-19 cases, is among the African countries reporting the most coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday evening, the Cameroonian government announced the cancellation of festivities for the upcoming Labor Day (May 1st) and National Day (May 20) holidays as part of an extension of social distancing.