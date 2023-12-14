More than half of cooperation initiatives reached at BRF start to be implemented

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) More than half of a total of 369 cooperation initiatives reached at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) have started to be implemented now, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Thursday.

The implementation of the cooperation initiatives has effectively deepened political mutual trust, economic integration and people-to-people exchanges between China and relevant countries and international organizations, according to the department responsible for the building of the Belt and Road Initiative under the NDRC.

China has signed cooperation documents with countries including Honduras, Argentina, Mauritania, Serbia, and Egypt, further consolidating and expanding the partnership around the building of the Belt and Road.

The country has also signed cooperation documents with international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Intellectual Property Organization, and the World Meteorological Organization, to strengthen cooperation on the aspects of sustainable transportation, intellectual property right.