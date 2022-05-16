UrduPoint.com

More Than Half Of Germans Say Their Financial Condition Worsened Compared To 2021 - Poll

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

More Than Half of Germans Say Their Financial Condition Worsened Compared to 2021 - Poll

Fifty-three percent of Germans said their financial situation worsened compared to last year due to sanctions imposed by the Western countries on Russia, but the support for these sanctions remains at the same level, a Morning Consult poll showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Fifty-three percent of Germans said their financial situation worsened compared to last year due to sanctions imposed by the Western countries on Russia, but the support for these sanctions remains at the same level, a Morning Consult poll showed on Monday.

Fifty-three percent of Germans surveyed between April 27 and May 3 acknowledged that their financial situation became worse than a year ago, while in a survey conducted from February 23-26, when the first sanctions were imposed, only 36% of respondents said the same, the poll showed.

Only 13% of respondents expect "continuous good times" for the economy, the poll found.

The number of Germans who support sanctions on Russian oil and gas remained almost the same compared to a March 16-18 survey, with 40% of respondents who support the sanctions even if it causes inflation and 32% of people backing the decision only if it does not lead to higher prices, a poll conducted from May 5-10 said.

Forty-five percent of Germans say they support sending more armament to Ukraine, while 38% spoke out against this measure, the poll noted.

The polls were conducted from April 27-May 3 and May 5-10 among representative samples of roughly 1,000 German adults each, with unweighted margins of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Oil Same Lead February March April May Gas From

Recent Stories

Pakistan hits all-time low against US dollar

Pakistan hits all-time low against US dollar

21 minutes ago
 KP Govt urged to provide security to minorities: S ..

KP Govt urged to provide security to minorities: Sardar Ranjeet Singh

1 minute ago
 Eastern Mediterranean Gas Can Replace Russian Supp ..

Eastern Mediterranean Gas Can Replace Russian Supplies for EU - Erdogan's Spokes ..

1 minute ago
 Power shutdown notice in islamabad

Power shutdown notice in islamabad

1 minute ago
 Rana Sana Ulla urges Imran Khan to share solid lif ..

Rana Sana Ulla urges Imran Khan to share solid life threat evidence with Interio ..

2 minutes ago
 Swedish, Finnish MPs debate NATO membership

Swedish, Finnish MPs debate NATO membership

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.