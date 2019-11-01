More Than Half of Russian Citizens Favor Restoring Death Penalty in Country - Poll

Over half of Russian citizens stand for bringing the death penalty back into practice, the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday, as the murder of the 9-year-old Russian schoolgirl continues to send shock waves across the nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Over half of Russian citizens stand for bringing the death penalty back into practice, the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday, as the murder of the 9-year-old Russian schoolgirl continues to send shock waves across the nation.

According to the survey, 69 percent of respondents admitted that, in some cases, the death penalty was justifiable, including for sex crimes against minors, murder and terrorism. Meanwhile, 52 percent of the respondents said they favor restoring the measure in the country.

Almost half of Russian nationals � 45 percent � believe that Russia did wrong by introducing the moratorium, according to which the courts can sentence prisoners to this measure of punishment, but the sentence is not carried out.

The poll was conducted from October 26-27 among 1,500 respondents in 104 cities throughout Russia. The margin of error is 3.6 percent.

Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that the possibility of capital punishment being restored in Russia was not being discussed in any way amid Russia-wide tumultuous public debate on the appropriate punishment for child homicide.

The issue of reinstating the death sentence in Russia surfaced after the murder of a nine-year-old girl in the southern Russian city of Saratov. She left home for school on Wednesday morning but never arrived. She was later found dead in an abandoned garage. The suspect, a 35-year-old local male, has confessed to the murder and reportedly has standing convictions for rape, robbery and sexual harassment.

Russia imposed the moratorium on the death penalty in 1996. Following the Saratov incident, the Russian parliament's lower house has published a survey on its VK, also known as Vkontakte, account as to whether the death penalty in Russia should be brought back or not.