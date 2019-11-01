UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than Half Of Russian Citizens Favor Restoring Death Penalty In Country - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:48 PM

More Than Half of Russian Citizens Favor Restoring Death Penalty in Country - Poll

Over half of Russian citizens stand for bringing the death penalty back into practice, the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday, as the murder of the 9-year-old Russian schoolgirl continues to send shock waves across the nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Over half of Russian citizens stand for bringing the death penalty back into practice, the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday, as the murder of the 9-year-old Russian schoolgirl continues to send shock waves across the nation.

According to the survey, 69 percent of respondents admitted that, in some cases, the death penalty was justifiable, including for sex crimes against minors, murder and terrorism. Meanwhile, 52 percent of the respondents said they favor restoring the measure in the country.

Almost half of Russian nationals � 45 percent � believe that Russia did wrong by introducing the moratorium, according to which the courts can sentence prisoners to this measure of punishment, but the sentence is not carried out.

The poll was conducted from October 26-27 among 1,500 respondents in 104 cities throughout Russia. The margin of error is 3.6 percent.

Last month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that the possibility of capital punishment being restored in Russia was not being discussed in any way amid Russia-wide tumultuous public debate on the appropriate punishment for child homicide.

The issue of reinstating the death sentence in Russia surfaced after the murder of a nine-year-old girl in the southern Russian city of Saratov. She left home for school on Wednesday morning but never arrived. She was later found dead in an abandoned garage. The suspect, a 35-year-old local male, has confessed to the murder and reportedly has standing convictions for rape, robbery and sexual harassment.

Russia imposed the moratorium on the death penalty in 1996. Following the Saratov incident, the Russian parliament's lower house has published a survey on its VK, also known as Vkontakte, account as to whether the death penalty in Russia should be brought back or not.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Russia Parliament Robbery Male Saratov October From

Recent Stories

UN Concerned With Haiti Protests' Adverse Impact o ..

2 minutes ago

NHA earned Rs 23b from toll plazas in 2018-19

2 minutes ago

Policewomen trained in weapon handling

2 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

2 minutes ago

KSA agrees to increase Pakistan's labour quota in ..

10 minutes ago

Aerial firing, pigeon flying banned within limits ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.