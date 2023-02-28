UrduPoint.com

More Than Half Of Russians Satisfied With Life They Lead - Poll

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The number of Russians happy with their lives grew by 10% and reached 58% in January 2023 year-on-year, while the number of citizens dissatisfied with their lives fell by 7% to 17%, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 24% of Russians give a neutral assessment, saying that they are satisfied with their lives only in part.

At the same time, the main increase in the level of Russians' satisfaction with their lives occurred in the first half of 2022, the poll showed. Thus, the level of satisfaction rose from 48% in January 2022 to 55% in February 2022, and in March it reached already 61%. Even after falling to 53% in May, it soon returned to "higher figures."

The VCIOM also found that Russian citizens tend to positively assess the situation in the country despite the difficult political situation in the world, with 59% of respondents viewing life in Russia "good" in contrast to 33% considering it "generally bad.

"

Moreover, the study revealed that since the beginning of last year and up to August 2022, the share of "optimists" among Russians grew steadily, from 53% to 67%. In September 2022, the figure dropped by 10% after the announcement of partial mobilization in the country amid the ongoing military operation in Ukraine. However, the figure stabilized by January 2023.

The poll was conducted on January 27 and surveyed 1,600 people aged 18 and over. The statistical error does not exceed 2.5% with a probability of 95%.

