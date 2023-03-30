More Than Half of Russians View Beijing as Strategic, Economic Partner of Moscow - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) More than half of Russians believe that China is Russia's strategic and economic partner, and nearly the same share believe that Russia should treat China as such, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) revealed on Thursday.

According to the survey, 56% of respondents see China as Russia's strategic and economic partner, and 29% see it as a friendly state, or an ally, while almost the same proportion of Russians think that China should be treated in accordance with that status - 53% and 34%, respectively. The opposite views, that China is Russia's potential enemy and should be treated with hostility are both held by 2% of respondents.

In addition, when asked to assess the relationship between Russia and China, 38% of the polled termed them friendly, 26% chose neighborly and 25% confined to normal. Only 5%, 2% and 1% of Russians thought the Russian-Chinese relationship was cold, tense or hostile, respectively.

Moreover, 71% of respondents stated their position on China has not changed over the past year, while the opinion of 22% has improved, and for just 3%, it has worsened.

"Russians note a strengthening in the relationship between our countries, Russia and China. Since 2014 we are witnessing a really striking trend of growth of Russians' attitude toward China, and that trend has only became stronger over the past year," VCIOM's director Konstantin Abramov told reporters at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow.

The respondents were also asked what comes to their mind when they hear the word "China." Among the vast variety of options, a "neighbor/friendly country" was chosen by 32% of respondents, succeeded by "Russia's partner/ally" by 21%, and "AliExpress/Chinese goods/cheap goods" by 11%.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on March 19 among 1,600 citizens over 18 years old. The data was weighted by sociodemographic parameters. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.