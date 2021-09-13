UrduPoint.com

More Than Half Of US Citizens Support Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccines Mandate - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:51 PM

Just over half the US population supports the idea that everyone must have compulsory evidence of vaccination against the COVID-19 vaccine before participating in any work, shopping, social or other activities outside their homes, a new poll reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Just over half the US population supports the idea that everyone must have compulsory evidence of vaccination against the COVID-19 vaccine before participating in any work, shopping, social or other activities outside their homes, a new poll reported on Monday.

Just over half of those polled, 51 percent believed that demanding proof of vaccination was "an acceptable way to increase the vaccination rate," the poll, which was conducted by the SSRS research company for CNN, reported. However, almost as many, 49 percent, said it was "an unacceptable infringement on personal rights," the poll said.

Just under three-quarters of the respondents, 73% said they had already received at least one vaccination shot against the COVID-19 virus, SSRS found.

However, of the remaining 27% who had not yet received even one vaccination shot, while a large majority of 82% was determined not to get one, the poll also reported.

The poll was conducted from August 3 to September 7 with a representative sample of 2,119 respondents and had an error margin of 3 percent, CNN said.

