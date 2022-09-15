UrduPoint.com

More Than Half Of US Student Loan Borrowers Cannot Afford Resuming Payments - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

More Than Half of US Student Loan Borrowers Cannot Afford Resuming Payments - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) More than half of US student loan borrowers say they will not be able to afford their loan payments when the current moratorium expires in January, according to a Morning Consult poll released Thursday.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents reported that they would either "probably not" or "definitely not" be able to afford their payments. Women (66%) and adults in households earning less than $50,000 per year (68%) were more likely to be unable to make their payments.

The average borrower has about $29,000 in student loan debt.

Of those who owe $25,000 or less, 54% said that paying their loans was unaffordable.

The survey was conducted on August 27-28 among 715 US adults with student loans.

The White House announced last month that student loan payments will resume next year and at least $10,000 of student loan debt will be canceled for each eligible borrower. In March 2020, amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of education granted forbearance to holders of Federal student loans, with an estimated 60% of all borrowers taking advantage of the program.

Related Topics

Loan Education White House Student January March August Women 2020 All

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

2 hours ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

2 hours ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

2 hours ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

3 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.