More Than Half US Voters Prepared to Reject Trump in 2020 National Election - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Some 52 percent of US voters plan to vote against President Donald Trump in next year's national election, but he retains broad core Republican support, a new poll showed on Thursday.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 42 percent of Likely US Voters say they are more likely to vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election," the polling organization said in a press release. "But 52 percent are more likely to vote against him."

Some 6 percent of US voters remain undecided, Rasmussen added.

"Among all voters who say they are likely to vote against the incumbent, 58 percent say their vote is more likely to be a vote against Trump than for some other candidate. Thirty-seven percent expect their vote to be more about the other candidate," the release said.

Some 75 percent of Republicans remain likely to vote for Trump again, Rasmussen said. However, 21 percent of Republicans are are more likely to vote against him next year, the polling company added. Trump loses Democrats by an 82 percent to 13 percent margin, it said.