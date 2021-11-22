More Than One Death Reported in Waukesha Car Incident

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) More than one person was killed and many others were injured when a car plowed into the Waukesha Holiday Parade in Wisconsin, a CBS 58 reporter said citing local police.

"At about 4:30 (22:30 GMT on Sunday) an SUV drove through the parade. Multiple people were injured, there is more than one death," Adam Rife said on Twitter.

Earlier, WTMJ-TV reported citing Waukesha police and officials that more than 20 people were injured and at least one person appeared to have been killed.

The Waukesha Holiday Parade was live-streamed on the city's Facebook page on Sunday. A video released by WTMJ-TV shows a car driving through the crowd and hitting at least half a dozen people. There were also reports of shots having been fired from the car window.

WTMJ-TV said that Waukesha police have recovered the vehicle and are aware of a person of interest.