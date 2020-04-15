UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than Two Dozen Killed In DR Congo Militia Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:26 PM

More than two dozen killed in DR Congo militia attacks

More than two dozen people have been killed in two separate attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said Wednesday

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :More than two dozen people have been killed in two separate attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said Wednesday.

"CODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civilians," said Adel Alingi, head of the Djugu administrative region in Ituri province, referring to an armed group targeting the Hema ethnic community.

The raid took place overnight Saturday-Sunday.

"All (of the dead) were from the Hema community," Alingi told adding that the motive for the attack remained unclear.

"The people of the village have fled for their lives," he said.

In the second attack on Tuesday, two soldiers, a civilian and five members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia were killed in Beni, in neighbouring North Kivu province, the army's regional spokesman, Anthony Mualushayi, said.

CODECO -- whose official name is Cooperative for the Development of Congo -- is an armed political-religious sect in Ituri drawn from the Lendu ethnic group.

Conflict between the Lendu, mainly farmers, and the Hema, herders and traders, has a long history in the gold- and oil-rich province.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Beni Congo All From

Recent Stories

EU Commission Says Member States Should Notify Nei ..

57 seconds ago

US Decision to Suspend WHO Funding Damages COVID-1 ..

59 seconds ago

Pesco Mardan conducts operation against power thie ..

1 minute ago

Asia virus latest: South Korea votes; China concer ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns terror attempt in Egypt, praises secu ..

12 minutes ago

SSC directs clubs to pay workers&#039; salaries

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.