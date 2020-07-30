UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than1.4 Mln US Workers Filed For Unemployment Aid Last Week - Labor Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

More Than1.4 Mln US Workers Filed for Unemployment Aid Last Week - Labor Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US weekly unemployment claims rose for the second straight week with some 1.43 million US workers filing for first-time unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as a new wave of COVID-19 infections continued to overwhelm the country's economy.

"In the week ending July 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,434,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a press release.

Related Topics

July From Million

Recent Stories

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

8 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

16 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

31 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

31 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.