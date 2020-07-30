More Than1.4 Mln US Workers Filed for Unemployment Aid Last Week - Labor Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US weekly unemployment claims rose for the second straight week with some 1.43 million US workers filing for first-time unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as a new wave of COVID-19 infections continued to overwhelm the country's economy.

"In the week ending July 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,434,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a press release.