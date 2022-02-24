UrduPoint.com

More US Military Assets On Way To Eastern Europe Amid Conflict In Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 09:40 PM

More US Military Assets on Way to Eastern Europe Amid Conflict in Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) More US military assets, including F-35 aircraft and Apache helicopters, are on their way to Estonia, Lithuania and Romania amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday citing a senior US defense official.

At least six F-35 fighter jets will arrive in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania later in the day. Each country will host two aircraft, the report said.

Bad weather conditions have delayed the delivery of the helicopters, but they are still due to arrive at their sites on Thursday.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced his intention to strengthen NATO's eastern flank in Europe by moving up to eight F-35 jets from Germany, 20 AH-64 helicopters from Germany to the Baltic region and 12 AH-64 helicopters from Greece to Poland.

The movement of the assets came as Russia launched a military operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and civilians are not in danger. Moscow says that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Weather Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Germany Luhansk Donetsk Estonia Poland Romania Lithuania Greece From

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

4 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

4 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

5 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>