More US Military Assets on Way to Eastern Europe Amid Conflict in Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) More US military assets, including F-35 aircraft and Apache helicopters, are on their way to Estonia, Lithuania and Romania amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday citing a senior US defense official.

At least six F-35 fighter jets will arrive in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania later in the day. Each country will host two aircraft, the report said.

Bad weather conditions have delayed the delivery of the helicopters, but they are still due to arrive at their sites on Thursday.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced his intention to strengthen NATO's eastern flank in Europe by moving up to eight F-35 jets from Germany, 20 AH-64 helicopters from Germany to the Baltic region and 12 AH-64 helicopters from Greece to Poland.

The movement of the assets came as Russia launched a military operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and civilians are not in danger. Moscow says that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.