UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More US Sanctions On Syrian Entities To Follow In Anti-Assad Campaign - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

More US Sanctions on Syrian Entities to Follow in Anti-Assad Campaign - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United States expects to impose more sanctions on Syrian entities as part of a sustained campaign against Syrian President Bashar al Assad, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Wednesday.

"More sanctions will follow as part of a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure to deny the Assad regime the resources it uses to wage war against the Syrian people," McEnany said in the statement.

Earlier in the day, the Trump administration announced sanctions against four individuals and 10 entities linked to Assad's activity in Syria, including his son Hafez al Assad and the First Division of the Syrian Arab Army.

Related Topics

Army Syria Bashar Al Assad White House Trump United States Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional ..

4 minutes ago

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

49 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

2 hours ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

2 hours ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.