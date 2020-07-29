More US Sanctions on Syrian Entities to Follow in Anti-Assad Campaign - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United States expects to impose more sanctions on Syrian entities as part of a sustained campaign against Syrian President Bashar al Assad, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Wednesday.

"More sanctions will follow as part of a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure to deny the Assad regime the resources it uses to wage war against the Syrian people," McEnany said in the statement.

Earlier in the day, the Trump administration announced sanctions against four individuals and 10 entities linked to Assad's activity in Syria, including his son Hafez al Assad and the First Division of the Syrian Arab Army.