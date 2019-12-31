More US Troops Sent To Iraq To Protect Embassy - Pentagon Chief
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 10:03 PM
The United States dispatched additional troops to Baghdad to protect the staff of the American Embassy besieged by pro-Iranian protesters, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement
"We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in country, and to ensure our right of self-defense," the statement said. "We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy."