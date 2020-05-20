UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More US Voters Trust Biden Over Trump To Revive Post-Virus Economy - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

More US Voters Trust Biden Over Trump to Revive Post-Virus Economy - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden would defeat President Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup if the election were held today by a 48-43 percent margin in part because US voters are more confident in Biden's ability to revive the virus-battered economy, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday.

"When asked which candidate would do a better job bringing the country back economically from the coronavirus crisis, 47% of voters say Biden, 44% Trump. Nine percent (9%) are not sure," a press release accompanying the poll said.

This marks little change from Biden's 6 point advantage in early March, the release added.

In September, a time of record gains in US employment and incomes months before the pandemic hit, the Rasmussen poll showed Trump beating Biden by a 47-43 percent margin.

In the latest poll, Biden has the support of 77 percent of Democrats and leads among voters not affiliated with either major party by 13 points. Trump gets 81 percent of the Republican vote, the release said. Men and middle-aged voters think Trump would do a better job restoring the economy. Women and voters in other age groups trust Biden more, according to the release.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Job March September Democrats Women From Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber holds second roundtable with Busines ..

21 minutes ago

Al Shafar chairs 6th meeting of higher committee o ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Abu Dhabi Quality&#039; strengthens metrolog ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.