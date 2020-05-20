More US Voters Trust Biden Over Trump to Revive Post-Virus Economy - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden would defeat President Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup if the election were held today by a 48-43 percent margin in part because US voters are more confident in Biden's ability to revive the virus-battered economy, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Wednesday.

"When asked which candidate would do a better job bringing the country back economically from the coronavirus crisis, 47% of voters say Biden, 44% Trump. Nine percent (9%) are not sure," a press release accompanying the poll said.

This marks little change from Biden's 6 point advantage in early March, the release added.

In September, a time of record gains in US employment and incomes months before the pandemic hit, the Rasmussen poll showed Trump beating Biden by a 47-43 percent margin.

In the latest poll, Biden has the support of 77 percent of Democrats and leads among voters not affiliated with either major party by 13 points. Trump gets 81 percent of the Republican vote, the release said. Men and middle-aged voters think Trump would do a better job restoring the economy. Women and voters in other age groups trust Biden more, according to the release.