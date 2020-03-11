More Voters in 3 Key States Would Be Satisfied if Biden Wins Primary vs. Sanders - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) More voters in the states of Michigan, Missouri and Washington would be satisfied with Vice President Joe Biden winning the Democratic presidential nomination than his rival Senator Bernie Sanders, an NBC news exit poll revealed.

Michigan with 125 delegates, Missouri with 36 delegates and Washington with 89 delegates will be key states to win in Tuesday's Democratic primaries as Democrats to the polls in six US states that also include Idaho, Mississippi and North Dakota.

About 43 percent of voters said they would support either Biden or Sanders as the Democratic nominee, the exit poll found.

Among those who would only be happy with one of these outcomes, 32% said they would be satisfied with Biden winning versus 21% who would be satisfied only if it was Sanders.

Biden leads Sanders by 91 delegates (664-573) in the wake of Super Tuesday, when voters in 14 states - including California and Texas - and one US territory hit the polls. So far primaries in 20 US States or territories have been completed.

Candidates need 1,991 delegates to win the presidential nominee for their party.