Morgan Stanley Planning to Cut 3,000 Jobs From Global Workforce - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Morgan Stanley is planning to cut 3,000 jobs from its global workforce by the end of this quarter, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report pointed out on Monday that the company plans to spare wealth management teams and advisers.

The possible layoffs would mark the second round of cuts within six months, according to Bloomberg.

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have projected that the United States will experience a "mild recession" later this year that could take two years to overcome, minutes from the March policy meeting of the US central bank showed.