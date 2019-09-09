UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morgulov Discusses Asian Segment Of US Missile Defense Network With Japanese Counterpart

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Morgulov Discusses Asian Segment of US Missile Defense Network With Japanese Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has discussed the Asian segment of the US global missile defense network as part of consultations in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"An extensive exchange of opinions has taken place regarding security concerns, including the issue of creation of the Asian segment of the US global missile defense network. The sides also discussed issues of forming multilateral framework in the Asian Pacific region, based on non-aligned mechanisms," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Takeo Tokyo Asia

Recent Stories

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

36 minutes ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

1 hour ago

TRA to launch innovative projects at GITEX Technol ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of ‘Education ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Pulse platform attracts 1.5 million internat ..

3 hours ago

Dubai to host ICOMIA World Marina Conference 2020

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.