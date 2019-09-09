Morgulov Discusses Asian Segment of US Missile Defense Network With Japanese Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has discussed the Asian segment of the US global missile defense network as part of consultations in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"An extensive exchange of opinions has taken place regarding security concerns, including the issue of creation of the Asian segment of the US global missile defense network. The sides also discussed issues of forming multilateral framework in the Asian Pacific region, based on non-aligned mechanisms," the ministry said in a statement.