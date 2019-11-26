Morgulov, US Special Representative for N.Korea Biegun Discussed Korean Settlement- Moscow

(@imziishan)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun discussed Korean settlement prospects by phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday

"The current state and prospects of the process of political and diplomatic settlement of the Korean Peninsula's problems were discussed. The importance of coordinating the efforts of all the states involved in the interests of speedy progress was emphasized," the ministry said.

The telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the US side.