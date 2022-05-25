The day after his 18th birthday, Salvador Ramos, a troubled teenager from small town Texas, bought his first assault rifle

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The day after his 18th birthday, Salvador Ramos, a troubled teenager from small town Texas, bought his first assault rifle.

A week later he walked into a local elementary school where he shot and killed 19 small children and two of their teachers.

Authorities are still trying to piece together what drove Ramos to commit America's worst school massacre in a decade.