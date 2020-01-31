UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moroccan Airline RAM Suspends Flights To China In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Moroccan Airline RAM Suspends Flights to China in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The state-owned Moroccan airline, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), canceled flights to China starting from Friday due to a critical drop in demand, local news agency MAP reported on Thursday, citing RAM.

MAP's report did not mention an outbreak of the new deadly coronavirus in China as a cause for such a decision. The suspension of flights was explained with the lack of interests among clients in the Casablanca-Beijing route, according to the RAM's press release, cited by the news agency.

RAM joined the long list of other airlines around the world that previously canceled flights to and from China amid the threat of the infection, including American Airlines, Delta, United Airlines, British Airlines, Lufthansa, Finnair, EL AI, Scandinavian Airlines, Air India, Air Canada and others.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to 18 countries. The epidemic has already left 171 people dead in China as well as over 8,000 more infected. The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the virus's outbreak on Thursday but abstained from recommending that travel to China be limited.

Related Topics

Dead World China Canada Air India Wuhan December From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

1 minute ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

1 minute ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

16 minutes ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

16 minutes ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

16 minutes ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.