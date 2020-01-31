Moroccan Airline RAM Suspends Flights to China in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The state-owned Moroccan airline, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), canceled flights to China starting from Friday due to a critical drop in demand, local news agency MAP reported on Thursday, citing RAM.

MAP's report did not mention an outbreak of the new deadly coronavirus in China as a cause for such a decision. The suspension of flights was explained with the lack of interests among clients in the Casablanca-Beijing route, according to the RAM's press release, cited by the news agency.

RAM joined the long list of other airlines around the world that previously canceled flights to and from China amid the threat of the infection, including American Airlines, Delta, United Airlines, British Airlines, Lufthansa, Finnair, EL AI, Scandinavian Airlines, Air India, Air Canada and others.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to 18 countries. The epidemic has already left 171 people dead in China as well as over 8,000 more infected. The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the virus's outbreak on Thursday but abstained from recommending that travel to China be limited.