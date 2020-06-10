Moroccan Authorities Extend Health Emergency Until July 10

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Moroccan authorities have decided to extend until July 10 a state of health emergency to combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's government said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"A decision was made to extend the sanitary state of emergency from 18.00 Wednesday, June 10, until July 10," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Morocco's Health Ministry reported 135 cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours and two new deaths.

The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 8,437. A total of 210 patients have died, 7,493 people have recovered.