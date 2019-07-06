Moroccan Coast Guard Rescues 330 Illegal Migrants in Strait of Gibraltar - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) The Moroccan Navy's coast guard units have rescued around 330 illegal migrants in the Strait of Gibraltar in the course of the past 24 hours, local media have reported.

The Tanja24 news outlet reported on Friday, citing a military source, that the migrants were trying to cross the strait on boats early on that day.

The majority of the migrants came from the southern Sahara area, the reports continued, adding there were women and children among them.

The rescued people have been successfully taken to the Moroccan ports of Nador and Ksar es Seghir, where they received assistance.

According to the fresh data of UN migration agency IOM, 13,326 migrants entered Spain this year, including 10,538 people who arrived in the country by sea.

Europe has been experiencing an influx of migrants and asylum seekers from North Africa and the middle East since 2015 with the Mediterranean being the most popular migrant route. A lot of migrants use unsafe boats for their journey or become victims of human traffickers. Though some of the migrants successfully reach Europe or get rescued by the authorities, some of them die or go missing at sea.