Moroccan Doctor Roams Mountains To Treat Earthquake Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Moroccan doctor roams mountains to treat earthquake victims

RABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Zouhair Lahna, known as the “Doctor of the Poor,” has been roaming mountainous areas of Morocco to provide medical help to victims of a Sept. 8 earthquake.

Lahna targets patients in remote villages with no means of reaching hospitals in the city.

This is not Lahna’s first volunteer experience.

He has traveled to more than 10 countries, some of which were mired in wars and chaos, to provide medical care to residents.

At least 2,946 people were killed when the magnitude 7 quake struck Morocco.

Injuries stood at 6,125, in addition to large-scale damage to buildings and infrastructure, according to the Interior Ministry.

The quake, which hit the central region, was the strongest to hit the North African country in a century, according to Morocco’s National Geophysical Institute.

