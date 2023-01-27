UrduPoint.com

Moroccan Embassy In Baghdad To Resume Work After 7-Year Hiatus - Iraqi Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 11:20 PM

The Moroccan Embassy in Baghdad will resume work after a seven-year shutdown during Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita's visit to Iraq on Saturday, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Sputnik on Friday

"Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein will welcome Bourita tomorrow. The opening ceremony of the Moroccan Embassy in Baghdad will take place during the visit.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding will be signed in order to strengthen bilateral relations," al-Sahaf said.

Morocco closed its embassy in Baghdad in February 2016 amid security threats from the activities of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) in Iraq.

Despite Iraq proclaiming victory over the IS in 2017, the Iraqi army, supported by people's militia and the international coalition, continued fighting the remaining terrorist sleeper cells.

