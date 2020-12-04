UrduPoint.com
Moroccan Forces Eliminate IS-Linked Cell - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Moroccan security personnel on Friday destroyed a terrorist cell affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), which was about to carry out attacks, and arrested three people suspected of involvement in its activities, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported.

The broadcaster reported that one of the suspects has family ties with a militant in the ranks of the IS group in Syria and Iraq.

The forces stormed a house in the old part of the northern city of Tetouan that the cell was using as a safe place to hold meetings and plan terror operations, the news agency said, adding that the raid had resulted in the confiscation of military and information equipment and chemical materials used in the production of explosive devices.

According to the Moroccan police, the preliminary information on the investigation reveals that the cell's members had been already prepared to launch attacks, the broadcaster reported.

The IS, which was declared defeated by the Iraqi authorities in late 2017, still conducts terrorist operations in different parts of the Arab world and beyond.

