UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moroccan Government Shuts Down Casablanca Over COVID-19 Spike

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:13 PM

Moroccan Government Shuts Down Casablanca Over COVID-19 Spike

Morocco has locked down and imposed a curfew in Casablanca, the country's major port city and one of the largest financial centers in Africa, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Morocco has locked down and imposed a curfew in Casablanca, the country's major port city and one of the largest financial centers in Africa, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to a Sunday epidemiological bulletin, the Health Ministry of Morocco registered 2,234 new coronavirus cases, with 773 in Casablanca, which is significantly higher than the 1,555 new cases a day prior.

"These measures will be enforced for the next 14 days," the government said in a statement.

According to the authorities, markets are required to shut down at 3 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), and shops and restaurants must close at 8 p.

m. The night curfew is in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The government calls on citizens to strictly adhere to instructions issued by the health authorities, including wearing protective masks and practicing social distancing.

Despite the serious epidemiological situation, a new school year in Morocco started on Monday, according to an order issued by the country's Ministry of education. Distance learning will be adopted exclusively for students who live in areas closed due to the pandemic.

The total count of infections in the North African country has surpassed 72,000, with over 1,360 deaths and 55,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Africa Education Casablanca Morocco Sunday Market From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

From Photography to Fast Charging, HUAWEI Y9a is a ..

8 minutes ago

&#039;Salam Beirut&#039; allocates $100,000 to mig ..

31 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 5,185 to 1,030,690

2 minutes ago

South Australia set to ease strict COVID-19 border ..

2 minutes ago

India Successfully Tests Hypersonic Technology Dem ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam Resumes Transport Links With Da Nang After ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.