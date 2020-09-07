Moroccan Government Shuts Down Casablanca Over COVID-19 Spike

Morocco has locked down and imposed a curfew in Casablanca, the country's major port city and one of the largest financial centers in Africa, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases

According to a Sunday epidemiological bulletin, the Health Ministry of Morocco registered 2,234 new coronavirus cases, with 773 in Casablanca, which is significantly higher than the 1,555 new cases a day prior.

"These measures will be enforced for the next 14 days," the government said in a statement.

According to the authorities, markets are required to shut down at 3 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), and shops and restaurants must close at 8 p.

m. The night curfew is in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The government calls on citizens to strictly adhere to instructions issued by the health authorities, including wearing protective masks and practicing social distancing.

Despite the serious epidemiological situation, a new school year in Morocco started on Monday, according to an order issued by the country's Ministry of education. Distance learning will be adopted exclusively for students who live in areas closed due to the pandemic.

The total count of infections in the North African country has surpassed 72,000, with over 1,360 deaths and 55,000 recoveries.