MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Morocco on Monday began the distribution campaign of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country's regions, the MAP news agency reported, citing sources on the vaccine storage premises in the city of Casablanca.

According to the media outlet, the trucks departed from the storage premises to the regions in the morning, carrying the shipments of the vaccine candidate developed by the UK AstraZeneca pharmaceutical firm and manufactured in India.

Morocco has secured a total of 66 million doses of the vaccines against the coronavirus, having received the first 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday and expecting the first shipments of China's SinoPharm vaccine to arrive on Wednesday.

Once the vaccination campaign is launched, the North African nation, which has a population of 37 million, expects to inoculate up to 33 million people, prioritizing medical and education staff, security services, public authorities and the most vulnerable population groups, including the elderly.

The government has repeatedly extended the nationwide state of health emergency ever since the first COVID-19 cases in the country. The restrictions include, in particular, a ban on gatherings and a recently introduced night curfew. The latest extension of the measures is due to expire on February 10.

To date, Morocco has confirmed 466,289 COVID-19 infections and 8,150 related deaths.