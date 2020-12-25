UrduPoint.com
Moroccan Health Minister Says Country Bought 65Mln Doses of 2 COVID-19 Vaccines - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb announced on Thursday at a cabinet meeting that the country had purchased 65 million doses of two vaccines against the coronavirus disease, the MAP news agency reported on Thursday.

According to government spokesman Saaid Amzazi, Ait Taleb said that the government planned to vaccinate up to 25 million people, who would be vaccinated free of charge.

Those who are on the front line against the virus, such as medical and education personnel, security services and public authorities, will be first to receive the vaccine. Then other citizens will be vaccinated according to their age.

The Medias24 news website reported that the vaccines in question are developed by Chinese company Sinopharm and UK AstraZeneca.

Morocco has confirmed a total of over 425,000 cases of COVID-19, including 7,130 fatalities.

