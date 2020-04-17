Moroccan Health Ministry Registers Highest Daily Increase in Coronavirus Cases

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Morocco has registered a record daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases with 259 people testing positive for the disease over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the health authorities, the number of COVID-19 patients have reached 2,283, while the death toll has risen to 130.

In addition, 249 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Since the outbreak, over 9,000 people in Morocco have tested negative for COVID-19.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the Moroccan authorities declared in late March a state of emergency in the country until April 20. The term is likely to be extended at least until May 10. In addition, the kingdom has suspended air traffic with all foreign states.