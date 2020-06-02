Moroccan Health Ministry Reports Record 434 Recoveries From COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Morocco has registered a record 434 recoveries from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which is the highest figure since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the health authorities, the number of those infected has increased by 26, down from 27 the day before, to 7,833.

Meanwhile, 5,893 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

No fatalities have been reported over the past day with the death toll standing at 205, the ministry added.

In May, the Moroccan authorities announced that the nationwide state of sanitary emergency and quarantine regime was extended until June 10.