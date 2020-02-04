UrduPoint.com
Moroccan Interior Ministry Says 6 Islamic State Militants Neutralized In Country's West

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:47 PM

Six militants loyal to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) have been neutralized in Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Six militants loyal to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) have been neutralized in Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the accurate intelligence from the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation ...

[the Interior Ministry] managed to neutralize a terrorist cell with extremist ideology, consisting of six members aged from 18 to 59, who operated in the cities of Casablanca, Mohammedia and Azilal," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the militants planned to carry out terrorist acts in Morocco and were financed by the IS. The investigation is ongoing, the ministry added.

Morocco has been regularly conducting counterterrorism operations in the country.

