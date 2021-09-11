UrduPoint.com

Moroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

Moroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Moroccan King Mohammed VI has appointed Aziz Akhannouch, the leader of the liberal National Rally of Independents (RNI), the country's new prime minister, the state-run broadcaster reported on Friday.

Akhannouch will now have a mandate to form a new government.

On Wednesday, Morocco held the parliamentary elections, with turnout about 50%.

The RNI won the largest number of seats - 102 of 395, while the ruling moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (JDP) led by Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani suffered a crushing defeat, having received only 13 seats in the parliament.

A day after, the JDP leadership decided to resign, calling the results "illogical" and mentioning the multiple violations during the elections and at different stages of their preparations.

