UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moroccan King Declares Amnesty For Over 5,600 Inmates To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Moroccan King Declares Amnesty for Over 5,600 Inmates to Curb Spread of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Moroccan King Mohammed VI has declared amnesty for 5,654 prisoners as part of the government's measures for tackling the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Justice said on Sunday.

"As part of His Majesty's ... constant attention toward his subjects detained in penitentiary and rehabilitation facilities, [the king] has granted his royal mercy to 5,654 prisoners," the ministry said in a press release, as quoted by the MAP news agency.

According to the press release, the eligibility criteria for the amnesty were determined with regards to inmates' age, health, duration of sentence and behavior in prison.

"His Majesty the King ... has ordered for all necessary measures to be taken for enhancing the protection of prisoners within these establishments amid the spread of the [COVID-19] epidemic," the press release read.

Morocco is among the countries that have declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has confirmed 960 COVID-19 cases and 66 coronavirus-related fatalities, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

ITC Abu Dhabi introduces free bus-on-demand servic ..

56 minutes ago

ADNOC Oasis convenience stores reduce prices of ho ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

1 hour ago

Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

UAE launches online campaign for mental support am ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi and IIAI join forces to boost Artifi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.