Moroccan King Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) King Mohammed VI of Morocco has had successful heart surgery for a condition known as atrial flutter, state news agency MAP reported on Monday, quoting a statement of the medical team in response.

"The intervention was a complete success...

with restoration of the normal heart rhythm," the statement read.

According to the statement, king had a recurrence of a heart rhythm disorder known as atrial flutter.

The surgery was performed at the clinic of the Royal Palace in the capital of Rabat on Sunday, as stated in the report.

King Mohammed VI had a similar surgery on February 26, 2018 in Paris.