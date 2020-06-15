UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moroccan King Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:50 AM

Moroccan King Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) King Mohammed VI of Morocco has had successful heart surgery for a condition known as atrial flutter, state news agency MAP reported on Monday, quoting a statement of the medical team in response.

"The intervention was a complete success...

with restoration of the normal heart rhythm," the statement read.

According to the statement, king had a recurrence of a heart rhythm disorder known as atrial flutter.

The surgery was performed at the clinic of the Royal Palace in the capital of Rabat on Sunday, as stated in the report.

King Mohammed VI had a similar surgery on February 26, 2018 in Paris.

Related Topics

Paris Rabat Morocco February Sunday 2018

Recent Stories

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

3 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

7 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

7 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

8 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.