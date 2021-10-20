(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) A Moroccan laboratory plans to produce and distribute Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the country, documents on cooperation have been already signed, Russia's trade representative in Morocco, Artyom Tsinamdzgvrishvili, said in an interview with Sputnik.

In December 2020, the Russian vaccine was authorized for use by the Moroccan Health Ministry with engagement of the representative office, Tsinamdzgvrishvili recalled. At the same time, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Moroccan government did not manage to reach agreement on all the issues then.

"However, due to the high effectiveness of the Russian vaccine, the Moroccan side, now represented by private players, is showing a high interest in the import and further localization of Sputnik V.

A partner has been chosen and cooperation documents have been signed with a key Moroccan production laboratory, which also has a wide presence in African countries," Tsinamdzgvrishvili said.

Production localization in Morocco will also enable access to markets of the Sub-Saharan Africa, the trade representative noted.

"I am sure that positive news about the further development of cooperation will come soon," Tsinamdzgvrishvili emphasized.

According to the Moroccan Health Ministry, the country has confirmed over 942,000 COVID-19 cases and 14,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 21 million citizens have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.