Moroccan Lower House of Parliament Approves Medical Use of Cannabis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Moroccan House of Representatives (lower house of parliament) has approved a bill on the use of cannabis for medical purposes, MAP news agency reported.

The bill was approved by the government in March.

A total of 119 lawmakers of the lower house voted for the adoption of the draft law, 48 voted against. After that, the bill must be approved by the upper house.