Moroccan Lower House Of Parliament Approves Medical Use Of Cannabis - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Moroccan House of Representatives (lower house of parliament) has approved a bill on the use of cannabis for medical purposes, MAP news agency reported.
The bill was approved by the government in March.
A total of 119 lawmakers of the lower house voted for the adoption of the draft law, 48 voted against. After that, the bill must be approved by the upper house.