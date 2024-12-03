Moroccan PM arrives in Riyadh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Kingdom of Morocco Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and his delegation arrived here to participate in the One Water Summit.

Upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the prime minister was received by Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Moroccan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mustapha Mansouri, and several other officials.