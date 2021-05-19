Moroccan Police Close Border Crossing With Ceuta Enclave Amid Migrant Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police of Morocco closed the main entry point to Ceuta near El Tarajal beach on Wednesday, curbing the massive influx of migrants to the Spanish enclave, the TVE broadcaster reported

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The police of Morocco closed the main entry point to Ceuta near El Tarajal beach on Wednesday, curbing the massive influx of migrants to the Spanish enclave, the TVE broadcaster reported.

According to the channel's footage, the flow of migrants arriving through El Tarajal beach has stopped, even though some people are still trying to get to Ceuta.

Since Monday morning, the unprecedented number of migrants, swimming around border barriers installed in the sea, have crossed the Moroccan-Spanish boarder in the Benso and Tarajal regions, located in northern Africa.

The Spanish Interior Ministry has sent additional police and civil guard units to the area, as well as some army units. According to the latest official data, 4,000 out of about 8,000 illegal immigrants have been returned to Morocco. There are about 2,000 underage minors who remain in Ceuta without documents, which makes it difficult to send them back.

Amid the developments, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez expressed discontent to Moroccan Ambassador Karima Benyaich. Morocco has since recalled the ambassador for consultations.