UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moroccan Police Close Border Crossing With Ceuta Enclave Amid Migrant Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:02 PM

Moroccan Police Close Border Crossing With Ceuta Enclave Amid Migrant Crisis

The police of Morocco closed the main entry point to Ceuta near El Tarajal beach on Wednesday, curbing the massive influx of migrants to the Spanish enclave, the TVE broadcaster reported

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The police of Morocco closed the main entry point to Ceuta near El Tarajal beach on Wednesday, curbing the massive influx of migrants to the Spanish enclave, the TVE broadcaster reported.

According to the channel's footage, the flow of migrants arriving through El Tarajal beach has stopped, even though some people are still trying to get to Ceuta.

Since Monday morning, the unprecedented number of migrants, swimming around border barriers installed in the sea, have crossed the Moroccan-Spanish boarder in the Benso and Tarajal regions, located in northern Africa.

The Spanish Interior Ministry has sent additional police and civil guard units to the area, as well as some army units. According to the latest official data, 4,000 out of about 8,000 illegal immigrants have been returned to Morocco. There are about 2,000 underage minors who remain in Ceuta without documents, which makes it difficult to send them back.

Amid the developments, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez expressed discontent to Moroccan Ambassador Karima Benyaich. Morocco has since recalled the ambassador for consultations.

Related Topics

Africa Army Police Interior Ministry Ceuta Morocco Border

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

33 minutes ago

Russia to Send Some 25 Observers to Syrian Preside ..

19 seconds ago

Austrians Savor First Day of Eating Out After Long ..

20 seconds ago

US Pipeline CEO Admits Paying $4.4Mln Ransom to En ..

22 seconds ago

Saudi to invest $1 bn in Africa for pandemic recov ..

29 seconds ago

Levy apologises for losing sight of Tottenham's id ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.