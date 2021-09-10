UrduPoint.com

Moroccan Ruling Party Leadership Resigns After Losing Parliamentary Elections

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The leadership of the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (JDP) led by incumbent Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani resigned on Thursday after losing the legislative elections a day before.

"The Justice and Development Party General Council announced that it bears full political responsibility for the results at this stage, while its Secretary-General Saad Dine El Otmani and members decided to resign," the statement read.

The leadership called the results "illogical," mentioning the multiple violations during the elections and at different stages of their preparations.

On Wednesday, Morocco held the parliamentary elections, with turnout about 50%. JDP suffered a crushing defeat, having received only 13 seats in the parliament. The liberal National Rally of Independents won the biggest number of seats. According to the constitution, a winning party will form a new government.

