Moroccan Security Forces Neutralize Extremist Group Loyal to IS in Tangier - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Moroccan security forces have neutralized an extremist group loyal to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the northern city of Tangier, media reported on Monday, citing the Moroccan Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation.

According to the Moroccan news Agency (MAP), based on intelligence data, it was possible to neutralize a terrorist group loyal to the IS, operating in Tangier and consisting of four people aged between 23 and 26.

During the search, the police found steel arms and electronic equipment.

A video was also found showing the head of the group pledging allegiance to the IS.

According to the preliminary investigation, members of the terrorist cell who were unable to join the IS camps in the Sahel region south of the Sahara desert have decided to join terrorist plans aimed at destabilizing the security and stability of Morocco through terrorist methods inspired by the operations that IS militants were carrying out in Syria and Iraq.

In 2019, the Moroccan security services neutralized 14 of such cells across the country.