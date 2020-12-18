Moroccan Serving Sentence in Spain Plotted to Commit Terror Attack After Release - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) A Moroccan national who is serving his sentence in a Spanish prison plotted to commit a terror attack upon his release, the Civil Guard reported on Friday.

The male had been convicted of violence-related crimes.

The Spanish law enforcement agency established that, during his time in various penitentiary facilities, he had tried to engage other inmates in radical Islamist activities and planned to commit a terrorist attack after his release.

Using his connections in the criminal community, he took steps to create a large gang, purchase firearms and choose specific targets for the attack, according to the Civil Guard.

The Moroccan has recently been serving his sentence in a prison on the Canary Islands.

Since 2015, Spain has maintained its terror alert level at four out of five.