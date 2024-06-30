Open Menu

Morocco Announces Death Of King Mohammed VI's Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Princess Lalla Latifa, the mother of Morocco's King Mohammed VI and the widow of his father King Hassan II, died on Saturday, a royal palace spokesman said.

Morocco's MAP news agency carried a statement which read: "The Official Spokesperson for the Royal Palace announces, with great sadness and deep sorrow, the passing of HRH Princess Lalla Latifa, may she rest in peace, on Saturday.

The king's mother had no official responsibilities in the North African country and did not carry out public engagements.

After her husband died in 1999, foreign media reports said she married the late king's head of security and divided her time between Morocco and France.

Mohammed VI ascended to the throne in July 1999 upon the death of his father.

