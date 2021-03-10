The Kingdom of Morocco has authorized Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Kingdom of Morocco has authorized Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Rachid Khdari, an adviser to the Moroccan health minister, told Sputnik that the country would authorize the Russian vaccine in the coming days.

"RDIF announces the approval of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure. This means, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 48 countries with a total population of over 1.2 billion people," RDIF said in a press release.

"We welcome the decision of our Moroccan partners to register the vaccine. Regulators across the world have approved the use of the Russian vaccine, which is often seen as the most preferable instrument to protect the population from the coronavirus," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted.