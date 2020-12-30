Morocco arrests dissident historian

Morocco on Tuesday arrested historian and human rights activist Maati Monjib after an investigation into alleged money laundering, a security source said

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Morocco on Tuesday arrested historian and human rights activist Maati Monjib after an investigation into alleged money laundering, a security source said.

Monjib, 60, would be brought before the king's attorney general at the Rabat court of first instance, "which will decide whether he will be prosecuted... or provisionally released", the source at the General Directorate for National Security (DGSN) told AFP.

The prosecution said it launched a probe in October after the seizure of evidence pointing to money transfers and real estate assets beyond the means of Monjib and his family.

The historian said on Facebook that the information was "not new" and had already been part of a trial for "financial embezzlement" and "undermining state security" which opened in 2015.

"I am innocent of all these defamatory accusations," he wrote.

"The purpose of these lawsuits is to punish me because of a recent statement on the radio in which I talk about the role of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) in the repression of opponents and the management of political and media affairs in Morocco".

Monjib is being prosecuted along with six other human rights activists and journalists in a trial that had been scheduled to begin in 2015.

The Moroccan activist has won the backing of several international rights groups which have called for the charges to be dropped.