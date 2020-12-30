UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Arrests Dissident Historian

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 01:01 AM

Morocco arrests dissident historian

Morocco on Tuesday arrested historian and human rights activist Maati Monjib after an investigation into alleged money laundering, a security source said

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Morocco on Tuesday arrested historian and human rights activist Maati Monjib after an investigation into alleged money laundering, a security source said.

Monjib, 60, would be brought before the king's attorney general at the Rabat court of first instance, "which will decide whether he will be prosecuted... or provisionally released", the source at the General Directorate for National Security (DGSN) told AFP.

The prosecution said it launched a probe in October after the seizure of evidence pointing to money transfers and real estate assets beyond the means of Monjib and his family.

The historian said on Facebook that the information was "not new" and had already been part of a trial for "financial embezzlement" and "undermining state security" which opened in 2015.

"I am innocent of all these defamatory accusations," he wrote.

"The purpose of these lawsuits is to punish me because of a recent statement on the radio in which I talk about the role of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) in the repression of opponents and the management of political and media affairs in Morocco".

Monjib is being prosecuted along with six other human rights activists and journalists in a trial that had been scheduled to begin in 2015.

The Moroccan activist has won the backing of several international rights groups which have called for the charges to be dropped.

Related Topics

Facebook Rabat Morocco Money October 2015 Family Media All Court

Recent Stories

24 seconds ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Ag ..

4 minutes ago

High blood pressure linked to brain damage risk in ..

4 minutes ago

ATP adjusts 2021 tennis calendar with Indian Wells ..

4 minutes ago

Worker of German Care Home Stays in Hospital After ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.